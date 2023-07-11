SHI Corporation UK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SHI International corporation, has appointed Ian Goodfellow as European Vice President of Sales, Enterprise and Strategic Division.

Ian joins the growing organisation with a wealth of IT channel experience and has demonstrated his ability to build successful sales teams, driving revenue growth and building strong relationships with clients.

Having recently served seven years as the Head of Major Accounts and Enterprise Sales Director with Softcat plc, Ian played a pivotal role in expanding the company's customer base. He also previously held sales leadership positions at Computacenter and at leading hardware vendors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ian to SHI International as our new European VP of Sales," said Celeste Lee, Senior Vice President of International at SHI. "Ian's impressive career and expertise in the technology sector make him an ideal leader to drive our sales initiatives forward. We are confident that his strategic vision and customer-centric approach will further enhance our position as a trusted partner for our clients."

In his role as European Vice President of Sales, Ian Goodfellow will be responsible for leading and developing SHI's European Strategic and Enterprise sales teams, driving revenue growth, and strengthening relationships across their vast client base. He will leverage his extensive experience to identify new business opportunities, enhance sales strategies, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Ian commented: "I could not be more energised or enthused to get going. I'm very grateful to Thai Lee, Celeste Lee and James Prior for entrusting me with such an exciting role."

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in the UK this year, SHI has invested heavily in the EMEA region over the last 18 months, growing its local workforce by over 100% and opening multiple office locations across the UK and Europe, including three new integration centres.

