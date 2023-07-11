Educational Vistas Selected as a Pre-Qualified Vendor by Massachusetts DESE to Revolutionize Evaluation Technology in Public School Districts

SCHENECTADY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Educational Vistas, a leading provider of innovative educational technology solutions, is pleased to announce its acceptance onto the prestigious Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) pre-qualified vendor list. This landmark achievement positions Educational Vistas as an authorized provider of an advanced evaluation technology platform to public school districts across the state.

The Massachusetts DESE pre-qualified vendor list serves as a trusted resource for school districts seeking cutting-edge solutions to enhance educational practices and improve student outcomes. By accepting Educational Vistas onto this exclusive list, the Massachusetts DESE acknowledges the company's commitment to delivering high-quality tools that empower educators and streamline evaluation processes.

Educational Vistas' evaluation technology platform, StaffTrac, offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to optimize the evaluation process for teachers, administrators, and school districts. StaffTrac, a flagship product of Educational Vistas, is a powerful web-based evaluation software designed to facilitate and enhance the entire evaluation cycle. This comprehensive solution empowers school administrators and evaluators with robust tools to efficiently conduct evaluations, track progress, provide feedback, and develop professional growth plans for educators. StaffTrac is customizable, user-friendly, and aligns with Massachusetts evaluation frameworks, ensuring compliance and consistency across districts.

"We are honored to be accepted onto the Massachusetts DESE pre-qualified vendor list," said Scott Crowder, CEO of Educational Vistas. "This recognition underscores our dedication to providing state-of-the-art technology solutions that enhance teaching and learning experiences. We are excited to partner with Massachusetts public school districts and support their commitment to delivering excellence in education."

By utilizing StaffTrac, school districts can benefit from an array of features, including:

Efficient evaluation processes: StaffTrac streamlines evaluation workflows, enabling administrators to easily manage evaluation schedules, collect and analyze data, and generate comprehensive reports Customizable evaluation frameworks: The software supports customization of evaluation rubrics, allowing districts to align evaluation criteria with their unique needs, priorities, and state guidelines. Professional growth planning: StaffTrac facilitates the creation of personalized professional development plans based on evaluation results, fostering ongoing improvement and growth for educators. Collaboration and communication: The software promotes effective collaboration between evaluators and educators by providing a platform for continuous feedback and dialogue throughout the evaluation cycle

With this recent achievement, Educational Vistas reaffirms its commitment to providing schools with innovative tools that promote effective evaluation practices and drive educational excellence. By partnering with MA DESE, Educational Vistas aims to empower educators and administrators in Massachusetts to create supportive and thriving learning environments for students. The platform's user-friendly interface, coupled with its robust data management capabilities, allows educators to streamline evaluation workflows, save time, and focus on fostering meaningful student growth.

The Massachusetts DESE's decision to include Educational Vistas as a pre-qualified vendor is a testament to the company's 30 years track record of success, commitment to educational excellence, and ability to meet the evolving needs of school districts. Educational Vistas looks forward to collaborating closely with Massachusetts public school districts, supporting their ongoing efforts to provide a world-class education to all students.

For more information about Educational Vistas and their evaluation technology platform, please visit www.edvistas.com.

About Educational Vistas: Educational Vistas is a leading provider of innovative educational technology solutions, empowering educators to enhance instructional practices and improve student outcomes. With a comprehensive suite of tools and an unwavering commitment to educational excellence, Educational Vistas is transforming the way schools approach evaluation, data analytics, and evidence-based decision-making.

