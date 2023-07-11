The Moroccan authorities are tendering a solar complex that combines PV and concentrated solar power (CSP). The facility will offer two hours of storage.From pv magazine France The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has published a list of prequalified bidders for a tender for the construction of the Noor Midelt 2 power plant. Masen launched the tender in July 2020. The facility, planned for the Drâa-Tafilalet region in northeastern Morocco, will have 400 MW of capacity. It will include a CSP plant and a PV unit, with two hours of storage. The list includes 24 bidders, such as Spanish ...

