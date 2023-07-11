MTM, Inc.: MTM Continues Growth With Acquisition of Arizona-Based NEMT Broker MTBA

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / In a move focused on expanding its presence in the western portion of the United States, MTM announced today that it has finalized its acquisition of the Medical Transportation Brokerage of Arizona (MTBA). MTBA is an Arizona-based non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) provider and taxi operator. The acquisition, closed on July 1, follows MTM's successful 2022 acquisition of Veyo, which closed in August 2022.





Founded in 1987, MTBA currently performs one million annual trips, leveraging a network of more than 600 vehicles and 700 drivers. MTBA holds contracts with numerous managed care plans. While MTBA specializes in NEMT, the company also operates taxis under its taxi arm, AAA Cab Services, Inc., which will allow MTM to continue expanding its transportation operations.

"The MTBA acquisition is an important step forward in MTM's strategic growth plans, as it allows us to solidify our presence in the NEMT market and significantly expand our existing vehicle coverage in the region," said MTM's President and CEO Alaina Maciá. "With more network coverage, we can quickly implement new contracts and expand network adequacy levels for existing clients."

Both MTBA and MTM believe the acquisition is a natural fit. "MTBA is an employee and client-focused company that operates very similarly to MTM with a people-first approach, and holds values that reflect our core beliefs," Maciá said. "We're welcoming MTBA's more than 500 employees onto the MTM team with open arms. With their expertise and knowledge, MTBA's staff- including their leader Joe DiBazar, who will remain onboard as General Manager - will be key assets we can leverage to better serve our existing clients. We look forward to bringing our industry-leading NEMT approach to MTBA's current clientele as we enhance the technology and features available to health plans, members, transportation providers, and other stakeholders using our MTM Link platform."

MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services helps clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for 15.4 million people by providing more than 20.75 million trips in 35 states and the District of Columbia. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

