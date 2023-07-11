IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Announces Listing on OTCQB

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "IDW") (OTCQB:IDWM), is pleased to announce that shares of its Class B common stock will commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "IDWM."

OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW (OTCQB:IDWM) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), and subsequent reports filed with the SEC and OTC Markets. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

David Jonas

Chief Executive Officer

investor.relations@idwmh.com

