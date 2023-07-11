Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski IoT Selected by U.S. Defense Innovation Unit to Pilot Advanced Asset Tracking for Aerospace Ground Equipment



11.07.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - July 11, 2023 - Kudelski IoT , a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to pilot an advanced asset tracking solution for Aerospace Ground Equipment (AGE). DIU's mission is to bridge the gap between the U.S. Military and companies operating at the cutting edge of technology by identifying and prototyping innovative solutions from non-traditional sources to address the nation's toughest national security challenges. AGE assets are critical to the support and maintenance of equipment that includes hydraulic test stands, diesel generators, gas turbine generators, air conditioning units, heaters, jacks, maintenance stands, nitrogen carts, lights, and more. The current manual process of tracking AGE assets is often inefficient and time-consuming, prompting the DIU to seek innovative solutions to enhance asset tracking capabilities. Kudelski IoT's RecovR , an advanced, battery-powered asset tracking solution, has been rapidly adopted by car dealerships across North America since its launch in 2021. The solution has since expanded into new segments, including vehicle fleet management, construction equipment, recreational vehicles, and trailers. Leveraging its expertise in IoT security, Kudelski IoT has deployed its solution for the DIU at a USAF base, providing real-time location data and a user-friendly graphical interface to improve the efficiency of AGE asset tracking and day-to-day operations. Jon Rogers, Cyber Project Manager at DIU, emphasized the importance of leveraging technologies such as Bluetooth, GPS, and Cellular and Wi-Fi for asset tracking, stating, "Commercial companies are actively utilizing advanced technologies for asset tracking, which the Department of Defense should leverage by adopting and integrating these existing, proven solutions to enhance their own asset tracking capabilities. We look forward to working with Kudelski IoT to explore the full potential of these technologies to meet our objectives." Kudelski IoT's collaboration with the DIU demonstrates the company's commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions, as well as its ability to adapt its technologies to meet the unique requirements of diverse industries. The Kudelski IoT solution was one of 3 chosen from a field of 38 submissions. "We are honored to be selected by the Defense Innovation Unit for this important project, as Kudelski IoT's strong track record in developing secure and innovative asset tracking solutions made it an ideal candidate," said Patrick Hauert, Senior Vice President of Kudelski IoT. "We are committed to leveraging our expertise in IoT security and asset tracking to deploy a solution that addresses the unique challenges faced by the U.S. Military, ultimately enhancing their operational efficiency and contributing to national security." The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) strengthens national security by accelerating the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and bolstering our allied and national security innovation bases. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense (DoD)to rapidly prototype and field dual-use capabilities that solve operational challenges at speed and scale. With offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Austin, Chicago and inside the Pentagon, DIU is the Department's gateway to leading technology companies across the country. About Kudelski IoT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com . About Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT. NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles. Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. 