Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2023.
The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 26 . Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
2nd Quarter
Year-to-Date
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
103
216
747
-
1
767
8
9
777
5
9
787
20
31
Total
136
266
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
5
12
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
16
29
CH-47 Chinook (New)
2
7
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
3
4
F-15 Models
4
6
F/A-18 Models
6
13
KC-46 Tanker
-
1
P-8 Models
2
5
Commercial and Civil Satellites
-
3
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
