Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 26 . Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 2nd Quarter

2023

Year-to-Date

2023













Commercial Airplanes Programs











737 103



216



747 -



1



767 8



9



777 5



9



787 20



31

Total 136



266















Defense, Space & Security Programs











AH-64 Apache (New) 5



12



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 16



29



CH-47 Chinook (New) 2



7



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3



4



F-15 Models 4



6



F/A-18 Models 6



13



KC-46 Tanker -



1



P-8 Models 2



5



Commercial and Civil Satellites -



3



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

