Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
11.07.23
19:40 Uhr
196,96 Euro
+2,98
+1,54 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
197,16197,5219:42
197,14197,5619:42
PR Newswire
11.07.2023 | 17:00
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 26 . Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

2nd Quarter
2023


Year-to-Date
2023








Commercial Airplanes Programs







737

103



216



747

-



1



767

8



9



777

5



9



787

20



31


Total

136



266









Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New)

5



12



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

16



29



CH-47 Chinook (New)

2



7



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

3



4



F-15 Models

4



6



F/A-18 Models

6



13



KC-46 Tanker

-



1



P-8 Models

2



5



Commercial and Civil Satellites

-



3



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact
Matt Welch
Boeing Investor Relations
(312) 544-2140

David Dufault
Boeing Investor Relations
(312) 544-2140

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.