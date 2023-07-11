Aptix integrates data from multiple sources into one platform for optimal efficiency

Topcon Positioning Systems introduces Aptix, a new integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) to optimize how heavy civil construction projects are managed. Aptix seamlessly integrates Topcon solutions with multiple third-party applications to automate and orchestrate data connections between the office and job site. It streamlines processes and generates insights for construction teams within one platform, ensuring the as-built is as-planned and the project meets profitability goals.

Aptix automates and orchestrates the distribution of data, including machine control files, constructible models, project schedules, and reports on actuals. It shows, in near real-time, the location of machines with the ability to aggregate as-built data from mixed fleet telematics. It provides real-time reports on people, materials, machines, and carbon dioxide emissions, creating greater visibility for carbon footprint and sustainability initiatives.

One of the key differentiating features of Aptix is its ability to automate the distribution of constructible models and scheduled task changes. These frequent changes make it difficult to keep management teams, operators and other stakeholders updated with the most current information. Aptix addresses this challenge by integrating with industry-standard applications, including Autodesk Construction Cloud® and Microsoft OneDrive. Through these integrations and others, Aptix actively monitors file updates within Autodesk® Build, Autodesk® Docs, BIM 360® and Microsoft OneDrive, and as soon as a constructible model or schedule change occurs, it automatically distributes these updates to all key stakeholders, ensuring that operators have access to the most up-to-date models and scheduled tasks and that project managers have the most up-to-date reports.

"Without up-to-date, accessible, and actionable information, construction teams will always struggle to communicate and collaborate," said James Cook, director, partner integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "With Aptix's integration of Autodesk Construction Cloud, teams can ensure critical information is accessible to all the stakeholders that need it, helping companies more easily build and collaborate."

Jason Hallett, vice president and general manager, Topcon Integration Services, said, "By automating previously manual processes, Aptix eliminates time-consuming and error-prone data entry, allowing construction professionals to focus on more strategic tasks. Project managers can make better, more informed decisions by having real-time visibility into project progress and potential roadblocks. We are confident that Aptix will optimize how construction projects are managed, providing a powerful new tool for construction professionals looking to improve their project management processes."

Murray Lodge, executive vice president and general manager, Topcon, said, "Aptix integrates Topcon's heavy civil construction solutions with third-party solutions to share data, automate workflows, and facilitate built actuals reporting. Being open and ready to integrate with the rest of the world is what moving the construction industry forward is all about."

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram). Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

