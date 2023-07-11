MOFT Inc.: MOFT Amazon Official Store Announces Prime Day Special Discounts of Up to 20% Off Signature Laptop, Phone and Tablet Stands, July 11 and 12, 2023

Tech Accessory Essentials for Working and Creating Anywhere in Comfort!

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / MOFT (Mobile Office for Travelers), known for its innovative and user-friendly accessories for laptops, smartphones, and tablets, is thrilled to announce its participation in Amazon Prime Day. The highly anticipated sales campaign will be active July 11 - 12, 2023, at the MOFT Amazon Official Store.

MOFT Prime Day Deals

MOFT tech accessories up to 20% off signature laptop stands, phone stands and tablet stands

Customers can take advantage of a 20% discount on device essentials for comfort, focus, convenience, and creativity in time for summer travel, back-to-school, and early holiday shopping. The sale items include the popular "Snap-on Phone Stand & Wallet", the original "Invisible Laptop Stand", the award-winning "Snap Stand Power Set", and more.

Prime Day Highlights:

Unbeatable discount on the popular MagSafe compatible "Snap-on Phone Stand & Wallet" desired for its minimal design, multi-angle phone stand, and secure wallet. Available in 16 colors to match any style.

20% off top-selling, award-winning products: discounts on a range of must-have travel and work essentials including the multifunctional "Snap Stand Power Set" battery pack, the hybrid " Carry Sleeve and Laptop Stand ," and the portable " MOFT Z Sit-Stand Desk ."

," and the portable " ." Discount on the newest released products made for Apple devices including the "Snap Float Folio" for iPads and the Vegan Leather Sling Case for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and Phone Lanyard.

About MOFT:

Founded in California in 2019, MOFT is a leading tech accessories brand dedicated to creating innovative accessories that enhance the functionality and convenience of laptops, smartphones, and tablets. With a focus on simplicity and creativity, MOFT products are designed to seamlessly integrate into the modern lifestyle, providing users with unparalleled comfort and efficiency.

For more visit https://www.moft.us

