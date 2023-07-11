HES-23 International Conference on Heating by Electromagnetic in Padua, Italy

On May 10th to 12th, 2023, the HES-23 International Conference on Heating by Electromagnetic was hosted in Padua, Italy, by LEP the Laboratory for Electroheat Padua Department of Industrial Engineering University of Padua. The event was attended by delegates from around the world, who shared presentations on the latest advances in the field. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the conference was a great success, showcasing the latest research and developments in this area of induction heating technology.

This year, HES-23 and Fluxtrol Inc. have partnered to provide a competition-based award and recognition program, aptly named the ROBERT S. RUFFINI INNOVATION AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARD, for aspiring young innovators and professionals. The main aim of this program is to motivate and engage young scientists in entrepreneurship ventures and to create attractive opportunities in the global electrotechnology sector.

The esteemed award was presented to the winner Mikus Milgravis for his project and demonstration of a crucible stirrer. At the conference, Fluxtrol Inc. President Robert T Ruffini, FASM, HES Conference Sucession Chair Robert C Goldstein, and professors Paolo di Barba of Pavia University, Egbert Baake of Leibnitz University Hanover, and Fabrizio Dughiero of the University of Padua acted as judges.

We, at Fluxtrol Inc., would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mikus for winning the award and to wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Fluxtrol

Fluxtrol Inc. has been a pioneer in induction technologies for more than four decades. As a worldwide leader in the manufacture and supply of soft magnetic composites (SMC), the company is committed to providing a range of electromagnetic induction technology engineering solutions to industries such as Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Products, Energy, and more. To learn more, please visit https://fluxtrol.com or reach out to us by emailing pr@fluxtrol.com.

Related Links

https://fluxtrol.com

https://fluxtrol.com/press

https://twitter.com/fluxtrol

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1403450/

https://www.youtube.com/user/Fluxtrol

https://www.facebook.com/Fluxtrol

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711425573/en/

Contacts:

Press and Media Inquiries

Robert Ruffini

President

Fluxtrol Inc.

P: Toll-Free: 1-800-224-5522

P: Outside USA: 1-248-393-2000

E: pr@fluxtrol.com

Fluxtrol Inc. Advancing Induction Technology