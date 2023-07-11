Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
11.07.23
12:49 Uhr
0,915 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
11.07.2023 | 19:31
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
11-Jul-2023 / 18:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                  City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Aviva plc & its subsidiaries      London, England 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
10 JULY 2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
11 JULY 2023 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
4% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                              % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares    instruments       in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  (total of 9.A)      (total of 9.B.1 +    9.B)      issuervii 
                              9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.99%          0%           3.99%     529,578,946 
reached 
Position of previous notification 4.95%          0%           4.95% 
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BJ34P519      16,268,044     4,871,946   3.07%             0.92% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A       21,139,990                           3.99% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[x ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
                  % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
Namexv               equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
                  the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                               threshold              threshold 
Aviva plc (Parent Company)     3.99%                             3.99% 
Aviva Group Holdings Limited 
(wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva 
plc)                3.99%                             3.99% 
 
Aviva Investors Holdings Limited 
(wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva 3.99%                             3.99% 
Group Holdings Limited) 
Aviva Investors Global Services 
Limited (wholly owned subsidiary 
of Aviva Investors Holdings    3.07%                             3.07% 
Limited) 
 
 
Aviva plc (Parent Company)     3.99%                             3.99% 
Aviva Group Holdings Limited 
(wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva 3.99%                             3.99% 
plc) 
Aviva Investors Holdings Limited 
(wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva 3.99%                             3.99% 
Group Holdings Limited) 
Aviva Investors Asia Pte Ltd 
(wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva 
Investors Holdings Limited) 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
This notification is prompted by a 4% to 3% change at Combined Interest Level (Box 8)

Done at Norwich, England on 11 July 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 256984 
EQS News ID:  1677779 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1677779&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2023 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

