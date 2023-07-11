The technology helps make transactions seamless and more secure for customers and retail outlets

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Portland-based startup, Aisles has launched an integrated cash payment service called Trustis for its Tech Wheel users, the state-of-the-art shopping assistant from Aisles. Trustis encapsulates a "Transaction Reliability Using Secure Technology and Identity Scanning" that integrates advanced biometric security measures, such as facial, fingerprint, and voice recognition, enabling swift and secure transactions. The technology reduces the need for customers to remember complex passwords and makes the transaction process quicker and more secure.





TRUSTIS by Aisles

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/172950_f2c32747c4acc869_001full.jpg

This recent update brings an exclusive cash payment service, catering mainly to cash-paying customers. This feature ensures real-time cash balance verification before checkout with Tech Wheel, preventing any possibility of overdrafts. Trust is stepping further by offering balance verification for debit and credit card users, ensuring people stay within their available balance. Additionally, Trustis provides a digital debit card linked to users' existing credit or debit cards for safe online purchases outside the Aisles platform.

Beyond these capabilities, Trustis shows a profound commitment to inclusive service provision. It offers streamlined shopping for beneficiaries of WIC, SNAP, and TANF. Trustis simplifies the shopping process for WIC users with a unique weight measurement verification feature, preventing common purchase errors and creating a worry-free shopping experience.

Talking to the media, co-founder of the company, Ignacio Rosales, said, "We are excited to announce the launch of Trustees, which we believe will transform the landscape of retail transactions forever. With retail sales estimated at $7 trillion in 2023 the US alone, Trustis will ensure seamless and secure transactions for retailers and customers. The technology will reduce financial leakages because of its advanced weight management technology and improve the shopping experience. This will help optimize processes for retailers and improve their bottom line. "

The AI-driven system enables frictionless and fast transactions that will help to reduce wait times and make retail chains more efficient. It will also help enhance the shopping experience and give them a competitive advantage over stores that don't.

He added, "Our engineers have been working on its development for quite some time now and leveraged advanced algorithms, computer vision and machine learning to streamline the checking out process. With its unique blend of biometric AI security and user-centric features, Trustis will add security, efficiency, and inclusivity to every transaction. Trustis isn't just changing how people shop; it's transforming how they will transact."

With the launch of Trustis, retail businesses of all sizes can deploy flexible and scalable solutions with their existing retail infrastructures at a fraction of the cost associated with traditional payment security systems.

Businesses and individuals interested in learning more can visit their website today: https://aisles.app/





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70i4BXjzcaM

