The female sports advocacy group led a panel discussion with elite women athletes.

Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Flame Bearers, the first global storytelling platform illuminating the unsung stories of resilient women Olympians and Paralympians, hosted a panel at the Harvard Kennedy School's Women in Power Conference on Saturday, April 15.

Flame Bearers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/172844_7d5e6d7e84aff856_001full.jpg

While the conference's theme-' Breaking Barriers'-relates strongly to Flame Bearers' mission, its panel was entitled 'Sparking Conversations in Sport: Elite Women Athletes.' Moderated by Jamie Mittelman, the organization's founder, it featured four elite women athletes sharing their insights and experiences in overcoming obstacles and achieving success in their respective fields.

The Women in Power Conference (WIPC) is now in its sixth year, with a historical reach of over 1,600 people in over 50 countries. In 2018, the City of Cambridge recognized the WIPC as "an empowering and inspiring event."

Flame Bearers' panel aimed to live up to this year's theme by challenging the status quo, exchanging personal narratives, sharing lessons learned, and lifting professional and personal success stories. Its conversations covered academia, work, sport, home life, and self-development.

"We are honored to host a panel at the prestigious Women in Power Conference at the Harvard Kennedy School," Mittelman said. "Our mission at Flame Bearers is to give women Olympians and Paralympians a platform to share their stories. This panel discussion aligns perfectly with our goal of breaking barriers."

The panel featured elite female athletes who have overcome challenges to achieve success in their fields, including Olympic gymnast Danusia Francis from Jamaica, Afghan cyclist Rukhsar Habibzai, Paralympic swimmer Anastasia Pagonia, and Paralympic Rower Jenny Sichel.

Among the achievements of the panelists are two Paralympic medals for Pagonis, one for Sichel, and a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Habibzai. Francis is Jamaican, and also has a storied career representing Great Britain on the international stage while also fighting for improved support for gymnasts in Jamaica.

"Many barriers are so ingrained in our society that we hardly recognize their existence," Mittelman added. "Some are built to keep people in; others to keep people out. "It's long past time to identify, explore, and unpack barriers so the athletes of tomorrow aren't held back in the same ways previous generations have been."

Other notable speakers at the Women in Power Conference this year include Tara Murray, Deputy Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement; Sheryl Sandberg, the founder of LeanIn.org; Sara Minkara, Special Advisor for the Office of International Disability Rights in the State Department; viral sensation Jackson Katz, and Dr. Ezinne Uzo-Okoro, Assistant Director for Space Policy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

This year's WIPC benefitted from a vibrant array of conversations, including keynote sessions, panels, and acapella. Renowned jewelry company David Yurman sponsored a champagne toast.

About Flame Bearers

Flame Bearers is the first global storytelling platform dedicated to elevating the stories of resilient women Olympians and Paralympians. The platform provides a community for women athletes to share their trials and triumphs, discuss life outside the games, and bring unique perspectives.

Flame Bearers tells stories via podcast, video, and live events, aiming to inspire, educate, and empower others with the resilience of remarkable women. It puts particular emphasis on athletes with disabilities or from the Global South due to their underrepresentation in the media. The idea is that seeing someone from their community succeed will help the next generation to achieve their ambitions.

Founded less than three years ago, Flame Bearers has reached stages as vast as the Super Bowl, discussing the vital issue of female representation. Its podcast is now entering its fourth season, and founder Jamie Mittelman is opening the organization up to collaboration with communities and companies who share its message.

Contact Information:

Flame Bearers

Jamie Mittelman

jamiemittelman@me.com

https://flamebearers.com/

SOURCE: Flame Bearers

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172844