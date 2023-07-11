BDT COIN: BDTCOIN Revolutionizes Digital Currency with Gold Standard Affiliation and Quantum Protocols

BDTCOIN is an exclusive gold standard digital currency with multiple new blockchain features of its self with QUAUNTUM protocols.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / BDTCOIN, a prominent digital currency, has forged an affiliation with GOLD, aiming to create a gold standard digital currency. This association provides a unique opportunity for gold enthusiasts seeking to engage with a digital currency. The latest development from BDTCOIN showcases its commitment to expanding its blockchain product offerings, utilizing QUANTUM protocols. These advancements encompass various areas such as wallet providers, exchange house partnerships, and mining projects. By leveraging these cutting-edge features and its foundation as a gold standard digital currency, BDTCOIN aims to redefine possibilities within the digital currency landscape.

The development of the concept and business plan defines the potential of BDTC blockchain quantum protocols for the different products and services availed. The blockchain protocols shall be either shared or solo protocols. Shared protocols are where everyone can use the said protocol to generated profit and the profit is shared among the participants well as the private/ solo protocols are where individuals solely use the said protocols to generate solo profit.

The recently introduced crypto unique utility features are as follows:

Mobile Payment

People can use BDTCOIN as a digital currency and buy products or services with. It enables users to possess an online wallet to transfer BDTCOIN from one user's wallet to another.

Trading Projects

As well as becoming the cryptocurrency to launch a gold standard, BDTCOIN has become well known as early adopters of the currency often became BDTCOIN millionaires through mining and Investment in the money.

Protect The Identity

BDTCOIN focuses on anonymity, as it is still an area of constant development in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Security The Money

A BDTCOIN transaction authorizes only a specific value to a particular recipient and cannot be forged or modified. It does not reveal any private information, such as the identities of the parties, and cannot be used to authorize additional payments. Therefore, a BDTCOIN payment network must not be encrypted or protected from eavesdropping. One can broadcast BDTCOIN transactions over an open public channel, such as unsecured WiFi or NO INTERNET or Bluetooth, with no loss of security.

Paper Wallet

The platform creates the BDTCOIN with a keypair generated on a computer with no internet connection. The private key is written or printed on paper and then erased from the computer. The paper wallet can then be stored in a safe physical location for later retrieval.

Hardware Wallet

BDTCOIN facilitates users with a hardware wallet and a computer peripheral that signs transactions as requested. These devices store private keys, carry out signing and encryption internally, and do not share sensitive information with the host computer except already signed (and thus unalterable) transactions.

Software Wallet

The first wallet program named BDTCOIN, sometimes referred to as the JUS client, release in 2022 by JUS as open-source software. The client moved from the wxWidgets user interface toolkit to Qt, and the whole bundle was referred to as BDTCOIN-Qt. The software bundle was renamed BDTCOIN Core to distinguish itself from the underlying network. BDTCOIN Core is the best-known implementation or client.

Cold Storage

A technique called "cold storage" keeps private keys out of reach of hackers; this is accomplished by always keeping private keys offline by generating them on a device that is not connected to the internet. The credentials necessary to spend BDTCOIN's can be stored offline in different ways, from specialized hardware wallets to simple paper printouts of the private key.

Consequently, with the new developments, BDTCOIN defines an electronic coin as a chain of digital signatures. Each owner transfers the coin to the next by digitally signing a hash of the previous transaction. Later, the public key of the next owner and adding to the end of the coin. A payee can verify the signatures to verify the chain of ownership.

About the company - BDTCOIN:

BDTCOIN is a brand-new decentralized digital currency that allows users to exchange value with one another via a peer-to-peer network directly. It is a network in which all users have equal power and are connected directly to one another without using a central server. The platform enables data to be shared and stored, as well as BDTCOIN payments to be sent and received between parties seamlessly.



BDTCOIN is organising the Greatest ever IEO launch on over 100 exchange houses after its current success during the ICO period.

BDTCOIN at a Glance:

Coin Name: BDTCOIN

Coin Creator Name: Johir Uddin Sultan

Currency Name: BDTC

Total Supply: 71 million coins

Algorithm: Sha256

Block Validation Rule: Proof of Work

Website: https://www.bdtcoin.co

Explorer (main-net): https://www.bdtcoin.info

For further information, visit the following links: Website | Telegram | Twitter

Media Contact

Organization: BDT COIN

Contact Person: Johir Uddin Sultan

Website: https://bdtcoin.co/

Email: admin@bdtcoin.co

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: BDT COIN

