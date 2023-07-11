Great Lakes Fasteners, Inc.: Great Lakes Fasteners Group Acquires Connection Services Company in Benton Harbor, Michigan

The Great Lakes Fasteners Group has acquired Connection Services Company of Benton Harbor, Michigan, and continues its rapid growth plans serving manufacturers in the greater Midwest region.

BENTON HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / The Great Lakes Fasteners Group has acquired Connection Services Company of Benton Harbor, Michigan, and continues its rapid growth plans serving manufacturers in the greater Midwest region.

Founded in 1987 by Richard W. Adent, Connection Service Company has been a pillar in the southwest Michigan region serving a variety of customers from large manufacturers to small service companies. Now led by his son, Richard "Todd" Adent, Connection Service continues to grow by providing standard, metric, and special fasteners to print. In addition, Connection Services is a boutique manufacturer of standard and special U-bolts, threaded rods, and special threaded studs. Todd Adent joked, "Kevin and I tried to join forces 10 years ago as we clearly saw a connection (pun intended), but the timing just was not right." "All of us at Connection Service are looking forward to bringing our two families together, as we are both hard working organizations driven to deliver quality service, a vast array of products, and be the value leader for our customers."

Connection Services will join forces with the fastener distribution group formed by Kevin Weidinger, owner of the portfolio. The group operates Great Lakes Fasteners, Nut & Bolt Fastening Solutions, and most recently Lakeshore Shore Fastener and Hodges Fastener Corporation purchased in September 2022. The group is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with distribution and manufacturing centers in Michigan, Ohio, New York, and Wisconsin. The consortium strives to maintain the distributors' local identities in their communities yet leverage the collective strength and size of the enterprise. Customers enjoy a vast inventory of standard and special fasteners plus bundled lean production services, including kitting, packaging, sub-assembly, and managed inventory programs (VMI).

Weidinger said, "Connection Services brings us talent, capabilities and a geographic location to expand our presence in Michigan, as well as serve customers and prospects in northern Indiana with ease." Weidinger continues, "Manufacturing was a strategic initiative that we were driven to add, and the relationship with Connection Services gives us a perfect entry with products that many of our customers already buy." "I had the pleasure of cutting, threading and bending some u-bolts with Todd this past week, and I know my grandfather was smiling down from heaven, as he was an engineer and maker of many prototypes for the Big 3."

Headquartered in Cleveland (Twinsburg), Ohio - The Great Lakes Fastener Group is a full-line fastener distribution and manufacturing company that offers its clients a comprehensive portfolio of standard, metric and made-to-print fasteners, packaging services and innovative inventory solutions. The group maintains a quality management system to the ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100 standard.

