Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE: NPRA) (FSE: 2P6) (OTC Pink: NPRFF) ("Nepra Foods" or the "Company"), announces that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has cancelled the previously announced consolidation of the Company's outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation").

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

