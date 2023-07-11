Colombia showcases its talent in the audiovisual industry, as evidenced by its sustained growth in audiovisual services and digital content exports.

Government incentives, competitive salaries, and affordable operational costs make Colombia an attractive destination for international producers.

The audiovisual production in Colombia is growing by leaps and bounds, with local companies excelling in content production for leading platforms such as Netflix or Amazon.

Colombia's audiovisual industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, garnering international attention and creating opportunities within the sector. The country now offers competitive advantages, becoming an attractive destination for major international production companies and investors, thanks to local talent, relevant legal incentives actively promoting the sector, and organizations and events dedicated to promoting and showcasing the Colombian audiovisual industry.

According to data from Proimágenes, while only 14 foreign films were filmed in Colombia between 1969 and 2012, a significant change occurred in 2012 with the implementation of the Colombian "Film Law" (Law 1556 of 2012), which enabled the filming of 39 international productions in the country between 2013 and 2019. This legal framework provides substantial incentives for filming major productions in Colombia. Films such as Memoria, Gemini Man, Long Shot, Running with the Devil, Mile 22, Jungle, and American Made were filmed in Colombia, featuring renowned actors such as Tilda Swinton, Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Daniel Radcliffe, and Tom Cruise. These films have not only achieved box office success but have also garnered international recognition and awards at prestigious festivals.

Among the competitive advantages that Colombia offers in the audiovisual sector are qualified human talent, competitive salaries, and affordable operating costs, making the country an attractive option for international productions, as demonstrated since 2012. Audiovisual services and digital content exports have grown on average by 26% in the last 5 years, with a 13% growth between 2021 and 2022. In 2022, approximately USD 206.2 million in exports were reported, with the United States being the most significant purchasing market, representing 83% of Colombian audiovisual exports.

Colombia has over 34,000 professionals who graduated between 2010 and 2020 working in the animation and audiovisual sector, according to the Labor Observatory of the Ministry of Education. Thanks to this qualified human talent, Colombian cinematography has been internationally recognized through industry professionals such as Victor Gaviria, Cesar Acevedo, Simon Mesa, and Ciro Guerra. Additionally, Colombian cinema has received awards at international festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, IDFA, and Venice, as well as North American festivals like Sundance, SXSW, and TIFF.

According to the Film Office of the Ministry of Culture, the average monthly salaries for different positions in film production are USD 319 for a field producer and USD 210 for a camera assistant, indicating competitive operating costs in Colombia. Average electricity rates range from USD 0.07 to USD 0.08 per kWh in the country's main cities. Furthermore, telecommunications companies offer dedicated internet and IP services at affordable prices, and there are several equipment rental companies for audiovisual productions. A complete television studio with lights and a master control room could cost USD 405, a photography studio with a three-light kit USD 66, and a radio booth with an operator for just USD 115 per day. According to Location Colombia (https://locationcolombia.com/en/), some of the most relevant production companies and studios include Caracol Televisión, with 9 recording studios totaling 2,152 m2 and 8,611 m2, and TIS Colombia with 6 studios totaling 27,738 m2.

Directors and actors have highlighted the advantages of filming in Colombia: James Gray, director of "The Lost City of Z" (2016), stated, "Colombia is undoubtedly the best alternative. I have traveled throughout South America looking for locations to film the movie, I have seen them all, but Colombia was the winner for many reasons." Adriana Ugarte, protagonist of "Palm Trees in the Snow" (2015), affirmed, "If there is one word I use to define my impression of Colombia, it is exuberance. In everything, in behavior and the professional environment. Everything seems warm to me, and this makes the film full of life.

Consequently, Colombia's technical capabilities work in favor of an audiovisual investor or production company seeking to do business in the country, as they encounter vast audiovisual production and film back-office operations facilities, as Viacom, Sony, HBO, and Discovery Networks have already done. Additionally, the development of local filming projects is supported by tax incentives for feature film creation.

Colombian companies, with logistical, technical, and creative capacities to participate in high-level productions, already collaborate with major global production companies. One such company is Dynamo, which focuses on developing and producing premium content for industry leaders like Netflix and Amazon, participating in series and films such as Narcos, The Heist of the Century, Mile 22, and American Made. AG Studios is also dedicated to content creation and entertainment, participating in series like Jack Ryan, as well as films like Long Shot and Jungle.

The deployment of audiovisual production infrastructure to support sector development through recording studios, post and pre-production facilities, as Mediapro, Fremantle, Secuoya, and Pine Wood have already done, always works in favor of client needs and production characteristics.

The country has several organizations responsible for promoting the industry, as institutional support for entrepreneurs is one of the pillars of the Colombian audiovisual sector's development. The Ministry of Culture is responsible for promoting cinematic culture and develops programs that drive research, legislation, training, production, infrastructure, dissemination, distribution, exhibition, and preservation of the industry. Proimágenes has the mission of promoting, strengthening, and preserving the industry by managing the Cinematographic Development Fund, which provides resources for the national film industry. The Colombian Film Commission promotes the country's image as a location for international audiovisual productions and advises and supports producers and directors in managing their projects.

Colombia understands the audiovisual sector as a powerful generator of business and employment, vital to the development of Colombian human capital, contributing to economic growth, reducing inequality, and positioning Colombia globally as a major player in life.

Know the offer that Colombia has in the Audiovisual sector here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711110263/en/

Contacts:

For more information or to schedule interviews, please contact:

Name: Carolina Amaya Barreto

Title: Advisor Colombia Leader of the Audiovisual sector

Email: namaya@procolombia.co

Country: Colombia Bogotá

Name: Stephanie Mirquez

Title: Export Advisor

Email: smirquez@procolombia.co

Country: France