Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
11.07.23
21:00 Uhr
13,420 Euro
+0,280
+2,13 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
11.07.2023 | 22:26
CNH Industrial Donates 500,000 Euros to Cesena Following Flood Crisis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / CNH Industrial Italia is donating 500,000 euros to the local community of Cesena following the environmental disaster that struck the Emilia-Romagna region this year.

Caused by torrential rains, the flooding has wiped out catastrophic numbers of homes, schools, and cropland. Alongside the Italian Government's emergency funds initiative in response to the disaster, CNH Industrial's donation to Italy's Civil Protection unit aims to support the local community of Cesena, where they recently inaugurated a new manufacturing plant.

The donation was announced by Stefano Pampalone, Construction President at CNH Industrial, during the plant's inauguration in late June of this year. "Our decision to commence operations during this difficult time for the region, marks our company's commitment to supporting a return to business activities in the area and aiding the communities affected by the floods," said Pampalone.

The site will become a strategic hub to produce compact construction equipment, including electric models.

"At a time like this, little more than a month after the disastrous floods which hit our area, a manufacturing company that continues to expand is a positive sign for a community known for its courageous entrepreneurship. Together, we will continue to grow," commented Mayor Lattuca.

The donation signifies CNH Industrial's dedication to aid those in environmental crisis and to further pave the way for a more sustainable future.

CNH Industrial, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Press release picture

The inauguration of the Cesena plant was attended by Enzo Lattuca, Mayor of Cesena and President of the Province of Forlì- Cesena, and Vincenzo Colla, Region Councillor for Economic Development, Emilia Romagna.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767173/CNH-Industrial-Donates-500000-Euros-to-Cesena-Following-Flood-Crisis

