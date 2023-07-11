Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUPK | ISIN: CA87190J1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TDG GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TDG GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
11.07.2023 | 23:02
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TDG Gold Corp. Grants Stock Options

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") reports that the board of directors of TDG granted a total of 1,410,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants, exercisable for up to a five-year period at an exercise price of $0.30, pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan
Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.,
Telephone: +1.604.536.2711
Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766986/TDG-Gold-Corp-Grants-Stock-Options

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.