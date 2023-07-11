Statistics on Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size & Share Worth Over USD 12.25 Billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 8.29% - Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, the global hair wigs and extensions market size was worth around USD 6.48 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 12.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of approximately 8.29% during the forecast period (2023- 2030).

The report delves deeper into several crucial aspects of the global hair wigs and extensions market. It includes a detailed discussion of existing growth factors and restraints. Future growth opportunities and challenges that impact the hair wigs and extensions industry are comprehensively addressed in the report.

Hair Wigs And Extensions Market: Overview

Hair extensions and wings are types of hair accessories that are used with the specific goal to improve hair volume on the human scalp or to change the appearance of a person by allowing them access to more scalp hair that they can experiment with. For instance, hair wigs cover the entire scalp. They can also be used to cover bald spots or for commercial purposes such as the application involving the use by entertainment artists. Wigs are available in different lengths and can be styled, cut, or customized depending on consumer needs. Extensions are hair strands that are attached to the natural hair and are generally used to add color, length, or volume. Extensions are known to be more versatile as compared to hair wigs. The market is a representation of several brands operating commercially.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Reports:

As per the analysis, the Hair Wigs and Extensions market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.29% between 2023 and 2030.

The Hair Wigs and Extensions market size was worth around US$ 6.48 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 12.25 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The hair wigs and extensions market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing application in creative arts

Based on product segmentation, wigs was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user segmentation, the commercial was the leading user in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Hair Wigs And Extensions Market By Product (Extensions And Wigs), By Hair Type (Synthetic And Real), By End-User (Individual And Commercial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 - 2030

Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Dynamics:

The global hair wigs and extensions market is projected to grow owing to increasing emphasis on physical appearance. This is especially driven by the massive impact of social media on the younger generation as they seek items or accessories that allow them to change their aesthetics. Moreover, the ever-evolving fashion industry plays a crucial role in generating higher revenue. As hairstyles continue to evolve or change across the globe with time, people seek measures to achieve new looks and experiment with different hair colors, lengths, or styles. Since wigs or extensions offer a convenient way to try such changes, their consumption rate is likely to grow at a steady rate.

In addition to this, rising competition in the cinema sector due to the unprecedented rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms has further pushed production houses to ensure a higher quality of the digital motion picture to stay ahead in the game. In 2022, more than 449 movies were released in the US and Canada as per a report. The current state of celebrity and media influence remains a strong reason for many people following the footsteps of their preferred celebrities. The use of social media influencers and marketing strategies is a frequently adopted method to drive sales revenue.

The hair wigs and extensions industry may come across certain growth restrictions due to the growing concerns over the ethical sourcing of natural hair to produce wigs and extensions. Several welfare agencies have questioned brands on aspects such as the origin of the hair, fair labor practices, and environmental impact. If the companies fail to deliver appropriate responses, they may have to face repercussions. Moreover, the complex and intensive process of maintaining wigs and extensions could further lead to limited adoption since proper maintenance is crucial to the longevity and appearance of such products.

Providing customized solutions to consumers could lead to better growth opportunities while higher susceptibility to damage from the sale of counterfeit products may create challenges against market growth.

Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market: Segmentation

The global wigs and extensions market is segmented based on product, hair type, end-users, and region.

Based on product, the global market is divided into extensions and wigs.

Based on hair type, the global market divisions are synthetic and real. In 2022, the leading revenue was generated from the real segment since there was more demand for extensions and wigs made of natural human hair. It held dominance over 66% of the hair wigs and extensions industry share. This was especially witnessed in developed countries where consumer awareness and expectations are high. However, emerging economies such as China, India, and other nations are also witnessing surging demand for real hair wigs. The growing commercial applications could be another triggering factor for segmental growth. Moreover, international brands such as RENE OF PARIS and Ellen Wille are amping up their marketing activities to promote real hair wigs or extensions.

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into individual and commercial. The highest growth was observed in the commercial segment. It comprises the entertainment industry, beauty salons, hair stylists, and fashion professionals. All of the final users in the commercial sector have registered steady growth after being drastically impacted during Covid-19. A large portion of the commercial segment has already recovered due to an increase in professional assignments undertaken by actors, actresses, models, performers, and stylists. The individual segment also generated substantial revenue mainly due to rising interest among the general population toward trying new hairstyles and increasing hair fall. As per Cleveland Clinic, hair fall impacts nearly 80% of the US population.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, Nadula Hair announced the launch of a new range of hair wigs to go with Autumn styling. The company has a presence in around 50 countries globally

In February 2023, Diva Divine, India's leading hair wigs and extensions provider, launched a new salon in Mumbai. Consumers will have access to the entire range of products owned by the company

In October 2022, HairOriginals, a leading brand operating in the sector, launched several offline experience centers across India

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global Hair Wigs and Extensions market include;

L'Oréal SA

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Shake-N-Go Fashion Inc.

HairUWear Inc.

Great Lengths Ltd.

Sensationnel

Divatress

Hairlocs

Outre

UniWigs

Mayvenn

RPGSHOW

Lordhair

Klix Hair Extensions

Indique Hair

Wilshire Wigs

Zury Hollywood

Jon Renau

The Hair Shop Inc.

Bellami Hair

Hotheads Hair Extensions

Luxy Hair

Remy New York

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.48 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 12.25 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.29% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered L'Oréal SA, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel

AG & Co. KGaA, Shake-N-Go Fashion Inc., HairUWear

Inc., Great Lengths Ltd., Sensationnel, Divatress,

Hairlocs, Outre, UniWigs, Mayvenn, RPGSHOW,

Lordhair, Klix Hair Extensions, Indique Hair, Wilshire

Wigs, Zury Hollywood, Jon Renau, The Hair Shop Inc.,

Bellami Hair, Hotheads Hair Extensions, Luxy Hair, Remy

New York, and Wigs.com. Segments Covered By Product, By Hair Type, By End-User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Regional Overview:

North America: The global wigs and extensions market is projected to register the highest growth in North America during the forecast period. The presence of key players who have managed to establish a dedicated consumer group across countries and regions is the main reason for the higher regional growth rate. Moreover, the US hair wigs and extensions industry is highly influenced by social media culture as many people seek to adopt the way their favorite celebrities live. The rising prevalence of hair loss issues faced by the majority of US citizens due to lifestyle, eating habits, or hormonal causes plays an important role in the growing demand for customized wigs or extensions.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to register a higher growth rate as compared to the last few years due to the changing fashion trends in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India. South Korea is home to some of the biggest beauty and welfare brands. Moreover, factors such as increasing disposable income and the influence of K-pop and other entertainment industries are anticipated to become crucial growth drivers.

Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Outlook (2023-2030)

Extensions

Wigs

By Hair Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Synthetic

Real

By End-User Outlook (2023-2030)

Individual

Commercial

By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia



Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

