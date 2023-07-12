The fitness apparel brand takes a significant step towards creating a more inclusive fitness community.

Adelaide, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Australian fitness apparel brand Ryderwear has announced the release of a size-inclusive collection of T-shirts for both men and women. The collection officially marks the brand's entry into plus-size clothing to help empower individuals who are oversized and are in the beginning stage of their transformative journey.

Talking to the media, its, CEO, David Makiaveli said, "Ryderwear had received an influx of requests for inclusive sizing for quite some time now. We took it very seriously and, after months of development, have been proud to introduce the Ryderwear oversized t-shirt collection. We hope this will help cater to the needs of individuals who often face challenges finding comfortable and fashionable activewear. At Ryderwear, we strongly believe that fitness should be accessible to everyone, and inclusivity is at the core of our philosophy. This new collection aims to promote self-confidence and encourage more individuals to embrace an active lifestyle."

The t-shirts are made of 100% cotton and designed to be breathable and stay cool and dry during workouts. The stretchable materials offer a flexible and non-restrictive fit, enabling individuals to work out more freely and get the most out of their physical activity.

The collection has a number of eye-catching patterns, minimalist colours and aesthetics that help individuals feel confident while pursuing their fitness goals. The site is easy to use, and people can filter products, such as men's oversized t-shirts, by choosing different colours.

He went on to add, "At Ryderwear, we believe everyone deserves to be supported in their fitness journey, regardless of their size, shape and financial standing. Thanks to our partnerships with afterpay and Klarna, people can get the shirt in 4 interest-free payments. By creating this apparel line, we help to empower individuals to embrace their bodies and enjoy the transformative journey of fitness. We will continue to fine-tune our T-shirts and invite customer feedback to help improve this product."

The new Ryderwear oversized t-shirt collection is now available on the brand's official website and retail stores across Australia. Ryderwear is offering a limited-time discount of up to 40% to celebrate the launch.

People interested in their new collection of oversized t-shirts can visit their website at au.ryderwear.com and hover over the women and men to see the new collections drop.

Media Contact

Contact: David Makiaveli

Company: RyderWear

Email vuk@ryderwear.com.au

Website: https://au.ryderwear.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173055