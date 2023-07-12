Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
WKN: A0Q163 | ISIN: NL0006237562
Frankfurt
11.07.23
12:49 Uhr
38,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
12.07.2023
12.07.2023 | 07:10
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis successfully places a €225 million sustainability linked Schuldschein loan

PRESS RELEASE

Arcadis successfully places a €225 million sustainability linked Schuldschein loan

Amsterdam, 12July 2023 - Arcadis N.V., (Euronext: ARCAD), today announced the successful placement of a €225million sustainability linked Schuldschein loan to be used towards repaying the outstanding bridge loan of 2022.

The facility has a maturity of three years with fixed and variables interest rates:

  • €40 million at a fixed interest rate of 5.1%
  • €185 million at a floating interest rate at six-month Euribor with a margin of 135bps. p.a.

The bridge loan, initially placed at €750 million for the acquisitions of IBI Group and DPS Group, is herewith almost fully refinanced, following the successful issuance of an inaugural Eurobond of €500 million in February 2023.

The issuance builds on Arcadis' track record in the Schuldschein market with previous placements in 2015 and 2020 and is in line with Arcadis' strategy to continue to diversify its funding sources. Settlement will take place on July 18, 2023.

Investor Relations
Christine Disch | +31 (0)6 1537 6020 | christine.disch@arcadis.com

About Arcadis
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 36,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €4.0 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment

  • Arcadis successfully places a €225 million sustainability linked Schuldschein loan (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4a1e38e1-f72b-4bc3-9611-016ff827bb50)

