Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - June 2023

First six months 2023

Net sales increased to MSEK 7,040 (6,897), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of five percent, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates. The reduction is mainly due to normalized freight rates and linked to the Group's Air & Sea freight forwarding operations.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 427 (410), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.1 (6.0) percent.

The period's reported result included one-off items of MSEK -81 (40). Most of these referred to the historical errors discovered in one of the Group's companies in North America, which were corrected in the first quarter. The remaining part refers to a provision for additional consideration for an acquisition that has developed better than expected.

Adjusted net result amounted to MSEK 156 (191), corresponding to SEK 4.37 (5.19) per share.

Reported net result amounted to MSEK 90 (231), corresponding to SEK 2.48 (6.32) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,049 (487).

Cash conversion increased to 116.6 (52.0) percent.

Second quarter 2023

Net sales were MSEK 3,450 (3,525), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of nine percent, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates. The reduction is to a large extent due to normalized freight rates and linked to the Group's Air & Sea freight forwarding operations.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 210 (224), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.1 (6.3) percent.

The period's reported result included one-off items of MSEK -14 (40) which referred to a provision for additional consideration for an acquisition that has developed better than expected. Last year's one-off items mainly referred to a revaluation of shares in associated companies in connection with a merger.

Adjusted net result amounted to MSEK 79 (103), corresponding to SEK 2.21 (2.77) per share.

Reported net result amounted to MSEK 65 (143), corresponding to SEK 1.80 (3.91) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 536 (187).

Cash conversion increased to 112.0 (36.8) percent.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.comor requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 35 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on 12 July 2023.

Attachment