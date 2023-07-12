Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC ) has announced the bidders for a tender to develop the 1.5 GW Al-Ajban solar project.EWEC has received four proposals for the 1.5 GW Al-Ajban solar project. It first launched the tender in May 2022. The proposals came from Saudi Arabian energy giant ACWA Power, French utility EDF, Japan's Marubeni, and a consortium formed by China-based Jinko Power and Japanese energy producer JERA. "EWEC received 43 expressions of interest from potential bidding companies and consortiums, with 19 qualifying for the RFP stage after submitting Statements of Qualification," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...