Elanders AB: Elanders changes date for the release of the year-end report 2023

Elanders' Board of Directors has decided to change the release date for the year-end report 2023 to 30 January 2024, instead of 23 January 2024 as previously announced.

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

