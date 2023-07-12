Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023
WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299 | Ticker-Symbol: EA5B
Stuttgart
12.07.23
08:01 Uhr
9,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANDERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.07.2023 | 08:35
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elanders AB: Elanders changes date for the release of the year-end report 2023

Elanders' Board of Directors has decided to change the release date for the year-end report 2023 to 30 January 2024, instead of 23 January 2024 as previously announced.

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2023-07-12 Elanders Press release - Elanders changes date for the release of the year-end report 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d54f616-45b6-4bd2-be38-c138b33a7ffa)

