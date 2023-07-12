Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Crypto Villains (CV) on July 12, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CV/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on July 12, 2023.





Crypto Villains (CV) thrives as a unique breed, embracing the essence of villainy and infusing the crypto realm with a wicked sense of humor. Its native token, CV, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on July 12, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Crypto Villains

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Crypto Villains (CV). Guided by an unconventional assortment of infamous troublemakers, they daringly defy conventions, taunt the established order, and reshape the very concept of a genuine antagonist within the domain of blockchain.

Emerging from the depths of the crypto realm, a legion of outcasts and rebels emerges. They are known as the Crypto Villains, the disruptive forces lurking in the shadows of the blockchain. Driven by an insatiable thirst for chaos and guided by a mischievous spirit, they challenge the established norms and redefine the very rules of the crypto world. Equipped with devious minds and an unwavering desire to provoke, they bring forth a dose of villainy to the realm of digital currencies.

As their presence sends ripples of unease through the crypto universe, they dismantle the foundations, laying bare the flaws and igniting thought-provoking discussions. Thriving on the exhilaration of unpredictability, they inject a touch of darkness and a hint of humor into the industry. Brave souls who yearn for adventure are invited to join their ranks, to venture alongside these shadows, as together they leave an indelible mark on the tapestry of the crypto universe. United, they will redefine the very essence of true antagonism and shape the destiny of this chaotic realm.

About CV Token

Based on ERC20, CV has a total supply of 4.053 billion (i.e. 4,053,005,489). All CV tokens are a 1:1 equivalent of CR tokens that have been sent to the Snapshot Wallet and burned, ensuring that there will never be any more CV tokens in existence. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on July 12, 2023, investors who are interested in CV can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

