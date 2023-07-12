The Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) is seeking developers to set up 100 MW of floating solar capacity across the Indian state of Punjab.From pv magazine India PEDA is seeking prospective developers to set up 100 MW of floating solar projects of different sizes across Punjab. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis. PEDA said it plans to collect information about the feasibility of floating PV projects. It will select developers by launching a tender. It said it "intends to collect information about the feasibility of floating PV projects and interact with prospective ...

