Mittwoch, 12.07.2023
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
WKN: A2AMJB | ISIN: DK0060733368 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZS
Frankfurt
10.07.23
15:48 Uhr
0,014 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
12.07.2023 | 09:59
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Lauritz.com Group A/S from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (379/23)

Yesterday, July 11, 2023, Lauritz.com Group A/S issued a press release with
information that the Danish Maritime & Commercial High Court had declared the
company bankrupt. 

According to item 8.2.6 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Lauritz.com Group A/S from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with
immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name:   LAUR    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   DK0060733368
----------------------------
Order book ID: 123678   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
