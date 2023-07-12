A commercial real estate building housing four R&D companies in California will now offer electricity at a 10% discount to its renters.From pv magazine USA H&S Properties has hired SolarEdge to install a solar carport and rooftop array on a research and development campus in Redwood City, California. The facility is expected to lower on-site costs for electricity and cut carbon emissions, making the research center a more attractive location for businesses looking to cut costs and environmental impact. The 623 kW system is expected to offset 78% of the research center's total energy use and provide ...

