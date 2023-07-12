Japan's latest procurement exercise was open to PV projects above 250 kW in size. The lowest price came in at JPY 9 ($0.065)/kWh, with 119.7 MW of allocated capacity.Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of the latest auction for utility- scale solar energy projects. The state-run agency said that 119.7 MW of PV projects were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's sixteenth auction for utility-scale solar. It was supposed to assign 105 MW of generating capacity. The 20 selected projects range in size from 139.6 kW to 89.6 MW. The lowest ...

