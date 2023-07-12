Electric Guitar Plc - Appointment of new Auditor and Resignation of previous Auditor
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12
Appointment of new Auditor andResignation of previous Auditor
ELECTRIC GUITAR PLC
Released 12th July 2023
Electric Guitar PLC
12th July 2023
Electric Guitar plc
Appointment of new Auditor and resignation of previous Auditor
Electric Guitar announces that Johnsons' Chartered Accountants have been appointed by the Company as auditor of the Company and Anstey Bond LLP have given notice to the Company of their resignation as auditor of the Company.
Anstey Bond LLP have confirmed that there are no circumstances connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors in accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006. The Board of the Company would like to thank Anstey Bond LLP for the work they have carried out
The handover of files in relation to the audit from Anstey Bond LLP to Johnsons' Chartered Accountants has now been completed.
