Mittwoch, 12.07.2023
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
WKN: A3DCHT | ISIN: GB00BN11T727
06.07.23
PR Newswire
12.07.2023
Electric Guitar Plc - Appointment of new Auditor and Resignation of previous Auditor

Electric Guitar Plc - Appointment of new Auditor and Resignation of previous Auditor

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

Appointment of new Auditor andResignation of previous Auditor

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLC

Released 12th July 2023

RNS Number :

Electric Guitar PLC

12th July 2023

A

Electric Guitar plc

("Electric Guitar" or "the Company")

B

Appointment of new Auditor and resignation of previous Auditor

Electric Guitar announces that Johnsons' Chartered Accountants have been appointed by the Company as auditor of the Company and Anstey Bond LLP have given notice to the Company of their resignation as auditor of the Company.

Anstey Bond LLP have confirmed that there are no circumstances connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors in accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006. The Board of the Company would like to thank Anstey Bond LLP for the work they have carried out

The handover of files in relation to the audit from Anstey Bond LLP to Johnsons' Chartered Accountants has now been completed.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Electric Guitar plc

John Hutchinson (Chairman)

+44 1189570444

Axis Capital Markets (Broker)

Richard Hutchison - rh@axcap247.com

+44 (0)20 3 026 0320


© 2023 PR Newswire
