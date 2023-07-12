Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of its 2023 sampling program at Gazeebow South in central Newfoundland. This program will be composed of 58 samples collected on a 500 x 500 metre grid pattern covering an approximately five-kilometre-long segment of the interpreted Appleton Fault Zone that transects this property.

The till sampling program is a regionally-successful method to determine the presence of gold mineralization within the study area by analyzing samples for indicator minerals, including gold. The approximately 10-kilogram samples will be collected from the C-horizon soil layer (immediately overlying bedrock), processed-tracked, and submitted to Overburden Drilling Management Limited ("ODM") for analysis. Once in the laboratory, the sample material will be thoroughly inspected for the presence of gold-indicator minerals. Gold grains that are identified within the samples will be counted, optically examined, and classified by morphology (pristine versus reshaped) in order to ascertain the transport distance from their original bedrock source. Upon completion of these bench-studies, ODM will submit the heavy mineral concentrates (HMC) to an independent laboratory for assaying.

The goals of this program will be the following:

Follow-up on gold-in-till signatures identified by Torq Resources (2017-2018) that are proximal to the interpreted Appleton Fault Zone

Test previously unexplored areas for indications of gold mineralization

Jeff Swinoga, President and CEO, comments, "We are very excited about our Gazeebow South property which covers an estimated 10 kms of Appleton Fault. The results of this till sampling program, together with prospecting, mapping, LiDAR & Magnetic surveys, will help assist our geologists to identify, validate and advance potential gold targets along the northern Appleton Fault Zone. Our field exploration program this year is designed to generate and advance new gold targets along the northern prospective fault lines leading to a drilling decision later this year."

ODM's laboratory facilities are based in Ottawa, Canada. ODM's experienced staff have performed similar studies from tills sourced from central Newfoundland and ODM holds a Certificate of Authorization from the Professional Geoscientists Ontario.

Figure 1: Exploits 2023 Phase-1 till sampling program for Gazeebow South.



National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Ken Tylee, P.Geo., VP of Exploration with Exploits, is a qualified person within the Provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tylee has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company is focused on discovering high-grade structurally hosted epizonal gold similar to New Found Gold's success along the Appleton Fault Zone and parallel structures within the Exploits Subzone.

Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented local team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

