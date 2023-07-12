Qatari researchers have looked at the degree to which cleaning robots reduce PV plants' yield with the shade they produce on the panels. They found that module orientation has an enormous effect on the impact of shadow.Scientists at the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI), part of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), have investigated the impact of the shadow produced by moving cleaning robots on the performance and yield of utility scale photovoltaic plants. "Cleaning robots are now being used at almost all desert PV plants and, usually, they run during the daytime, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...