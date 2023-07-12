uCertify Named as 11x Winner in SIIA CODiE Awards 2023

uCertify, a leading publisher of career and vocation training courses and platforms, and a leader in interactive and hands-on academic and vocational education, has been named a winner in 11 categories at the 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards including the Company of the Year and Technology Leadership Awards.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, in its 36th year, has consistently recognized exemplary education and business technology companies, products, and services that embody innovation and excellence. This year, uCertify has been celebrated in the following categories:

Best Education Platform

Best Virtual Learning Solution

Best College & Career Readiness Solution

Best Higher Education Remote Learning Partner

Best Education Solution for Continuing Education

Best Learning Management System

Best Virtual Lab

Best Formative Assessment Solution

Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution

Company of the Year Award

Technology Leadership Award

uCertify's CEO, Manish Gupta, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are so honored to have received these awards, especially since all of the companies involved are committed to excellence in education technology. Winning these awards inspires us to continue to improve our platform, to work hard on behalf of our customers and the learners we serve."

In recognition of his contributions to the EdTech industry as the Founder and CEO of uCertify, Mr. Gupta was also awarded this year's Business Technology Leadership Award.

Founded on the principle that we "learn by doing," uCertify believes that interactivity and performance-based labs are key to effective learning. The company's lab environments foster exploration and experimentation in a risk-free setting, leading to improved engagement and retention.

uCertify works with hundreds of educational institutions to serve hundreds of thousands of learners.

uCertify offers award-winning courses encompassing pre-assessments, lessons, live labs, test preparation, and post-assessments. Many of these courses are related to industry certifications, making uCertify a valuable resource for learners. Their extensive course library boasts over 1,000 courses.

The CODiE Awards program serves as a platform that levels the playing field between industry giants and startups. This peer-recognized program has continuously evolved alongside the technology it honors, ensuring that the most cutting-edge products receive recognition for their innovative contributions to the business technology landscape.

To explore the winning products and learn more about uCertify's achievements, visit the official SIIA CODiE Awards website at: https://siia.net/codie/2023-codie-education-technology-winners.

