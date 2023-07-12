AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML Innovations Inc's Subsidiary Revolutionizes Digital Health Platforms with AI Automation Enhancements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that its minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, has made significant advancements in its Digital Health Delivery Platform, Alakin, through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). The Alakin Platform is a cutting-edge cloud-based solution incorporating a comprehensive suite of AI-driven features designed to empower clinicians and enhance patient care - enabling clinicians to optimize their quality medical time with patients and deliver personalized, proactive care.

The challenges clinicians face due to administrative burdens often limit their direct patient interaction. Alakin confronts this issue head-on by streamlining workflows and automating time-consuming tasks, including note-taking and form-filling. The platform automatically populates relevant information by leveraging AI-powered algorithms, significantly reducing the time spent on administrative duties. This automation not only improves clinician productivity but also enhances the accuracy and completeness of patient records.

Moreover, Alakin leverages AI to provide proactive patient care guidance through comprehensive risk factor analysis. By considering multiple factors such as medical history, current conditions, age, sex, social and environmental determinants, and family background, the Platform generates personalized preventative care recommendations. This innovative approach allows clinicians to address potential health risks and deliver targeted interventions, ultimately improving patient outcomes and overall population health.

Dr. Elisabeth Pakin, CMO and Co-founder of Tech2heal stated, "At Tech2heal, our mission is to empower clinicians and revolutionize healthcare delivery. By harnessing the capabilities of AI within the Alakin Digital Health Platform, we are reshaping the dynamics of clinician-patient interactions, enabling healthcare professionals to reclaim valuable time for direct patient care." Dr. Pakin added, "We strongly believe in the power of listening to our customers and understanding their unique challenges. Through ongoing collaboration and feedback, we continuously refine and expand the Alakin platform to meet the evolving needs of clinicians and empower them to provide exceptional care."

With its latest AI automation enhancements, Tech2heal's Alakin Platform sets a new standard for digital health solutions, revolutionizing how healthcare is delivered. By leveraging the power of AI, clinicians can maximize their impact, improving patient care and driving positive health outcomes.

About Tech2heal https://www.tech2heal.com/

Tech2heal is an innovative leader dedicated to transforming healthcare through cutting-edge digital solutions. The company's flagship product, the Alakin Digital Health Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to automate administrative and repetitive tasks, empowering clinicians to optimize their medical time with patients. Guided by customer feedback, Tech2heal is committed to developing solutions that address the specific pain points faced by healthcare professionals and drive positive change in the industry. This collaborative approach enables Tech2heal to address the specific needs of clinicians and continually enhance the platform's capabilities to deliver maximum value.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For AI/ML Innovations Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, AI/ML Innovations' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies, including strategies for defending the Company's intellectual property. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. AI/ML Innovations Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766966/AIML-Innovations-Incs-Subsidiary-Revolutionizes-Digital-Health-Platforms-with-AI-Automation-Enhancements