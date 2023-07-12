Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Image Analysis and 3D Texturing Tools

Platform Can Now Perform Photo Segmentation Dramatically Increasing the Productivity of Toggle3D

Join Toggle3D.ai Investor Livestream with AI Tech Demo on July 13 at 1pm ET / 10am ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce that the Company has developed a new AI photo segmentation algorithm for the Toggle3D web application. This cutting-edge AI-algo is poised to redefine the boundaries of image analysis and 3D texturing, unlocking a multitude of opportunities by attracting new customers. The new feature builds upon Toggle3D.ai's continuous development by adding efficiency and speed to the 3D texturing creative workflow by using AI-powered tools to save time and money for individual users and entire design teams. This feature will be just one of many in the suite of AI-powered tools being released in the platform in the coming months for Platform Pro users only. This supports Toggle3D.ai's SaaS business model, as Platform Pro is a paid subscription available to users for $29/month. All the AI features that are being developed for the platform are specifically for Platform Pro users, and not available on the free version, enticing users to sign up.

When users upload a 3D model and 2D reference image, the AI segments the 2D reference into parts, which users can select directly in the platform. The technology then takes a patch from the part and searches that texture patch against the pre-existing material library, automating the matching process from the 2D photo to the 3D material.

Photo segmentation, the process of partitioning an image into distinct, meaningful regions, has traditionally been a labor-intensive and time-consuming task, requiring manual intervention. However, Toggle3D.ai's new algorithm represents a significant leap forward by automating this process with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency, real-time performance, and seamless integration.

Toggle3D.ai dashboard showcasing AI-Powered Photo Segmentation

There are 3 key steps in the AI photo segmentation process:

(1) Segmentation: The different regions in the input image are automatically segmented using state-of-the-art transformer-based AI model (Segment Anything by Meta AI), and returned to the user on the screen. The user can hover over each region and select the region of interest (ROI) for which matching textures are to be found.

(2) Categorization: The selected ROI is input to a classification model. To suggest relevant textures belonging to the correct category of texture (Wood, Fabric, Metal, etc), a pretrained AI model is used and fine-tuned on a dataset of masks of different textures. The model is trained to classify the texture in the selected ROI into one several categories including, Wood, Fabric and Metal.

(3) Texture Search: Once the texture category of the selected ROI is known, image features for the selected ROI are calculated using a pretrained image embedding model. The calculated features are then compared against the calculated features of the textures belonging to the category predicted during the categorization step and the top k matching results are returned.??

The development of Toggle3D.ai's AI photo segmentation algorithm showcases the Company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that empowers designers, artists, marketers, and e-commerce owners with an advanced 3D texturing creative workflow, enhancing their customer experience and accelerating design and innovation.

Investor Livestream Details

Join Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg and Chief Product Officer Dasha Vdovina for an Investor Livestream and AI Tech Demo!

Date: Thursday, July 13, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m Pacific Time

Event: Toggle3D.ai to demo powerful new AI platform features and what this means for user growth

Link to Join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw-IYNQNKzQ

Toggle3D.ai invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time interactive investor livestream.

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Benefits Over 3D Legacy Software

NO Learning Curve

Toggle3D.ai stands out from legacy 3D design software by eliminating the learning curve and making 3D design accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background. Unlike traditional systems that require months of learning, Toggle3D.ai simplifies the process by humanizing design terminology, providing guided templates, and using machine learning to make the tools user-friendly.

Web-based Collaboration

Being web-based, users can access Toggle3D.ai instantly on their browsers without the need for downloads, updates, or system compatibility concerns. Additionally, the platform will offer advanced in-app collaboration features, enabling multiple users to work together on the same project in real-time, facilitating quick feedback, decision-making, and cross-department collaboration.

These collaborative tools empower businesses to adopt 3D design organization-wide, enhancing workflow efficiency and unleashing the potential of group iteration.

