N2Growth Bolsters Executive Search & Leadership Advisory Operations in Spain, Acquires Blacksmith

Firm Appoints Alberto Herrero as Managing Partner in Madrid

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / N2Growth Inc., a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, announced today its expansion of operations in Spain with the appointment of Alberto Herrero as Managing Partner. Headquartered in Madrid, Mr. Herrero will be responsible for the firm's operations in Spain and neighboring countries and will report directly to Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer of N2Growth. Mr. Herrero and his team are joining N2Growth in the acquisition of Blacksmith, an executive search firm in Spain.





N2Growth Spain





Kelli Vukelic, CEO said, "I am so pleased to welcome our new team in Spain, led by Alberto Herrero. Alberto has a proven track record of supporting organizations and leaders to deliver exceptional results. Furthermore, his broad business background and consulting abilities perfectly align with N2Growth's approach to finding and developing the best leaders."

Before joining N2Growth, Mr. Herrero spent over 20 years leading Blacksmith, a Spanish executive search boutique focused on the financial industry and professional services with huge recognition in Europe and Latin America. Alberto brings an extensive global background to his role, with experience spanning the United States, Latin America, the UK, and Europe. His expertise extends to advising various businesses, including large Spanish and international companies, investment banks, asset managers, and private equities, on strategic talent matters.

Mr. Herrero's impressive track record includes successful placements of numerous C-suite executives and board members and advising clients on complex succession plans and talent strategies. His experience and strategic insight will undoubtedly bolster N2Growth's efforts in Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Switzerland and reinforce its global Financial Services Practice.

Mr. Herrero has appointed Pilar Muñoz, Eduardo Aguilar, Mario Armero, and Luisa Martínez Abásolo as Partners and José Manuel García de Sola as Senior Advisor. The new team collectively brings a wealth of experience to the firm, ultimately enhancing N2Growth's global talent acquisition and leadership advisory capabilities.

"After 23 years serving our clients on their talent and leadership matters as an independent firm, it is a pleasure for me and my dedicated and excellent team to give a step forward by joining N2Growth, which will give us a powerful best in class platform to serve our clients and grow our business in the region. Thank you to the Board of Directors and Kelli Vukelic, CEO, for this exciting opportunity," said Mr. Herrero.

N2Growth's expansion into Spain and surrounding countries follows the recent news of establishing a presence in Latin America, mainly Chile, Mexico, and Brazil. This solidifies the firm's commitment to serving our global clients and enabling greater access to worldwide premiere executive talent and leadership advisory services.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm consistently ranked as one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms by Forbes. The firm serves more than 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. You can find more information at www.n2growth.com.

Contact Information

Dan Evans

Chief Marketing Officer

press@n2growth.com

SOURCE: N2Growth

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767281/N2Growth-Bolsters-Executive-Search-Leadership-Advisory-Operations-in-Spain-Acquires-Blacksmith