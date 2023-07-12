Researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have demonstrated the use of sugar water to improve the performance of flow batteries for grid-scale energy storage.From pv magazine USA Flow batteries, two-chambered devices holding liquid electrolyte, are actively developed across the world as grid-scale energy storage solutions for renewable energy systems. PNNL has made a significant breakthrough by developing an electrolyte additive called ß-cyclodextrin. This additive, derived from a simple sugar used in food and pharmacology, has shown remarkable results in flow batteries. ...

