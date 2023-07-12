Founder-led InvGate offers a leading, modern, and cost-effective SaaS solution to streamline and automate IT operations for enterprise and mid-size companies

Invested capital will be used to accelerate the Company's global expansion and further invest in its world-class product platform, including next gen automation and AI-powered features

InvGate, a SaaS platform with global operations at the intersection of Enterprise Service Management (ESM), IT Service Management (ITSM), and IT Asset Management (ITAM), today announced it has raised a $35 million growth round led by Riverwood Capital, a leading global investor in high-growth technology companies, with participation from Endeavor Catalyst.

Founded in 2009 out of Latin America, this is InvGate's first institutional funding round, which comes after successfully building a profitable global SaaS platform at scale, and on the heels of 60% year-over-year growth. The invested capital and active partnership with Riverwood will enable the Company to accelerate its global expansion plan and significantly increase investments in its leading-edge product platform.

InvGate's technology is used by enterprises and mid-size organizations across Banking, Consumer Products, Healthcare, Education, Services, and other sectors in over 55 countries. Some of its clients include the US Army, NASA, Globant, KPMG, Toyota, Arcos Dorados, and Grupo Coppel.

"During the past decade, we have built a modern, flexible, and disruptive software platform that combines IT Service Management and IT Asset Management in one unified solution, with an obsessive focus on helping our clients streamline and automate their IT and internal operations; we started by serving leading corporates in Latin America, and then expanded globally into the United States, Europe, and the Middle East with an increasing number of global customers that want a superior alternative to the complex and costly incumbent ITSM vendors," said Ariel Gesto, Co-Founder and CEO of InvGate. "As our growth accelerates, we are committed to continue empowering customers with a flexible and cost-efficient technology platform that enables them to scale and automate their IT and internal operations, including an exciting pipeline of new automation and AI-powered capabilities that will continue to differentiate us from competitors."

"Companies of all sizes are now more interested than ever in streamlining and automating their operations to do more with less," said Francisco Alvarez-Demalde, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Riverwood Capital. "Riverwood has been solely focused on investing in proven high growth technology companies since 2008, and we are excited about the attractiveness and size of the opportunity in today's market for a company like InvGate. The team has built a singular, flexible, and cost effective SaaS product with modern features that caters not only to ITAM and ITSM needs but extends into other business functions driving more productivity and ultimately an enhanced customer experience. We are excited to be their partner of choice as the Company continues to disrupt the space and grow its client base globally."

"As customer experience, cybersecurity, AI, and accountability become increasingly prioritized, the demand for an intuitive, functionally rich, and comprehensive IT solution that is easy to implement and use is burgeoning," said Gonzalo Sainz-Trápaga, Chief Revenue Officer at InvGate. "InvGate's robust and flexible platform with an innovative low-code approach is the best option for those looking for an enterprise-level software solution without the hassle of complex and costly implementation projects."

InvGate's solutions span across IT Service Management, Asset Management, Help Desk, and Security Operations, providing a holistic approach to managing and optimizing critical business functions. InvGate solutions include:

InvGate Service Desk, an IT Service Management system that allows IT teams to apply best practices to manage requests and incidents within their organization.

InvGate Insight, an IT Asset Management tool that serves as a single pane of glass for all technology and fixed assets owned by the organization, facilitating support, security compliance, and financial planning.

About InvGate

InvGate is a leader in IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Asset Management solutions. Focused on delivering intuitive and robust software that simplifies complex workflows and automates routine tasks. InvGate's solutions span across IT Service Management, Asset Management, Help Desk, and Security Operations, providing a holistic approach to managing and optimizing critical business functions. For more information, visit invgate.com

About Riverwood Capital

Riverwood Capital invests in high-growth companies in the technology and technology-enabled industries. Riverwood offers a unique combination of operational, strategic, technology, and financial insight to portfolio companies that typically need growth capital and expertise to scale on a global basis. The firm seeks to invest in established businesses with a proven technology and business model, and the proper fit in terms of culture and values. Riverwood was founded in 2008 and has had the opportunity to invest in and support over 70 companies since inception, which have grown revenues at 45% per year on average during that period. The Firm has offices in Menlo Park, CA; Miami, FL; New York, NY; and São Paulo, Brazil. For more information, visit www.riverwoodcapital.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is the leading global community of, by, and for High-Impact Entrepreneurs those who dream bigger, scale faster, and pay it forward. Driven by our belief that High-Impact Entrepreneurs transform economies, Endeavor is on a mission to build thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems in emerging and underserved markets around the world.

Endeavor creates a Multiplier Effect by inspiring high-growth founders to dream bigger, supporting and investing in them to scale faster, and providing a platform to pay it forward thereby compounding their individual impact.

To sustain Endeavor's long-term operations in a mission-aligned way, Endeavor created Endeavor Catalyst a rules-based, co-investment fund, set up to invest in the same High-Impact Entrepreneurs that Endeavor supports. Today, Endeavor Catalyst is among the world's top early-stage founders of startups-turned $1B+ companies ("Unicorns") outside of the U.S. and China.

