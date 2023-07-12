Abcourt Mines Inc.: Abcourt apppoints Robert Gagnon as Vice President Exploration

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Gagnon, geo., as Vice-President Exploration for Abcourt.



In his new role, Mr. Gagnon will lead all exploration activities on Abcourt's mining properties, including the evaluation of partnerships to accelerate the development of certain Abcourt properties.

Robert Gagnon holds a bachelor's degree in geology from the University of Quebec in Chicoutimi and is a member of the Ordre des géologues du Québec. Mr. Gagnon has extensive experience in managing exploration projects and evaluating deposits. He was President of Pershimex Resources Corporation from 2013 until its amalgamation with Abcourt in May 2023 and as such, has a very good knowledge of the mining properties thus acquired from Pershimex.

Abcourt owns several gold and polymetallic properties that have strong exploration potential in Abitibi. Abcourt also owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill which could potentially be fed by other deposits which would complement the future production of Sleeping Giant. As an example, Abcourt recently published a mineral resource estimate for the Discovery and Flordin deposits located 80 km from the Sleeping Giant mill.

Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: "Abcourt continues to implement its action plan to develop the mining camp around its Sleeping Giant plant, and Robert will be an asset to our team in order to accelerate the development of our existing deposits or the discovery of new deposits within our properties. His expertise and knowledge of Abitibi will make a significant contribution to Abcourt. »

Robert Gagnon, VP Exploration, comments: "I am pleased to join the Abcourt team and to be able to bring my expertise of nearly 25 years in mineral exploration. Our portfolio of diversified properties, combined with the plant and the Sleeping Giant mine, makes our company an example of complete integration in Abitibi. I am proud to be able to integrate the structure set up by Abcourt and thus be able to contribute to the development of its quality assets. »

