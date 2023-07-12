Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901629 | ISIN: US3030751057 | Ticker-Symbol: FA1
Tradegate
11.07.23
15:54 Uhr
360,40 Euro
-3,80
-1,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
360,80369,0015:39
364,40365,4015:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.07.2023 | 14:06
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Acquires idaciti, Inc.

NORWALK, Conn., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, announced the acquisition of idaciti, Inc. ("idaciti"), an innovator in data structuring and collection technology. This acquisition expands on FactSet's multi-year investment program to digitally transform its content collection infrastructure. It also accelerates time-to-market for delivering critical data sets upon which next-generation workflows are built. The transaction closed on July 11, 2023 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet's fiscal 2023 results.

"FactSet is committed to increasing not only the coverage and depth of our core proprietary content, but also the granularity of data collected, particularly across Deep Sector and sustainability, where we are seeing strong client demand and opportunity for differentiation," said John Costigan, Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer, FactSet. "We are excited to work with the idaciti team and will continue investing to scale FactSet's content refinery to provide the most comprehensive and connected inventory of client, proprietary, and third-party content."

Founded in 2015, idaciti applies a "taxonomy-first" approach to structuring information from company disclosures, regulatory filings, and proprietary document repositories. It has combined this expertise with machine learning-assisted technology to capture and standardize data at an exceptional level of granularity, quality, and speed. The platform uses a modern collection workflow for both structured and unstructured content to connect data discovery, normalization, and quality assurance in a single, iterative process.

"We are delighted to become a part of FactSet, given the strong cultural fit and shared purpose to unlock the power of data and insight," said Emily Huang, Co-Founder and CEO, idaciti. "Combining with FactSet will amplify and scale the use of idaciti's cutting-edge technology to help the investment community uncover new insights with increasing speed, accuracy, and efficiency."

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to over 7,500 global clients, including over 185,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms and corporations, achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have repeatedly scored 100 on the?Human Rights Campaign®?Corporate Equality Index and been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com?and follow us on?Twitter?and?LinkedIn.

FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:
Kendra Brown
+1.203.810.2684
kbrown@factset.com

Media Relations Contact:
Megan Kovach
+1.512.736.2795
megan.kovach@factset.com


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.