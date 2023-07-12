SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2023 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 2pm Pacific Time (5pm Eastern Time). The Company's press release outlining the quarter's performance will also be issued on the same day, prior to the conference call.

To access the live conference call, dial (888) 330-2354. International callers may join the conference by dialing (240) 789-2706. The conference code is 68720 and will be required to register or dial into the call.

Pre-registration for the call is available at:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/sVGhDopF

A live webcast will also be made available at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/913331272/guest or on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC partners with top brands around the world to tell their stories through visually compelling graphics. We use advanced digital printing technology, sustainable materials, and innovative techniques to bring their vision to life. ARC also provides other digital printing and scanning services to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

CONTACT:

David Stickney

VP Corporate Communications & IR

+1-925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766528/ARC-Document-Solutions-to-Report-Second-Quarter-Results-on-August-2-2023