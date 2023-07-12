Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KA8Z | ISIN: US00191G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: BK1
Frankfurt
12.07.23
08:07 Uhr
3,020 Euro
+0,100
+3,42 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9803,08015:39
ACCESSWIRE
12.07.2023 | 14:38
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ARC Document Solutions to Report Second Quarter Results on August 2, 2023

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2023 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 2pm Pacific Time (5pm Eastern Time). The Company's press release outlining the quarter's performance will also be issued on the same day, prior to the conference call.

To access the live conference call, dial (888) 330-2354. International callers may join the conference by dialing (240) 789-2706. The conference code is 68720 and will be required to register or dial into the call.

Pre-registration for the call is available at:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/sVGhDopF

A live webcast will also be made available at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/913331272/guest or on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC partners with top brands around the world to tell their stories through visually compelling graphics. We use advanced digital printing technology, sustainable materials, and innovative techniques to bring their vision to life. ARC also provides other digital printing and scanning services to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

CONTACT:

David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & IR
+1-925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766528/ARC-Document-Solutions-to-Report-Second-Quarter-Results-on-August-2-2023

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.