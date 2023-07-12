Digipay Releases Third Annual Report

A Year of Resilience and Optimism Amidst Challenges

TEHRAN, IRAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Digipay, a FinTech company in Iran, has officially released its third annual report, providing a data-driven and statistical analysis of the company's performance in 2022-23. The report intends to address frequently asked questions about the quality and scope of Digipay's activities, also offering insights into the growth of FinTech and LendTech services in the country where Digipay plays a significant role as a new and influential player.

The publication of Digipay's third performance report coincides with an increasing need for FinTechs, particularly LendTechs, and their vital role in promoting financial inclusion. The report focuses on the extent to which Digipay has been successful in fulfilling its core mission of fostering financial inclusion as a FinTech company.

Prepared with a strong emphasis on transparency, the report meticulously examines the one-year performance of Digipay from April 2022 to March 2023. The main themes and key questions addressed in the report are summarized under the following categories:

Position of the FinTech industry in Iran, the region, and the world

Behavioral patterns of users utilizing Digipay services as a financial technology provider

Usage trends of Digipay users for credit services and installment purchases

Evolution of users' perspectives on concepts such as credit services, credit scoring, repayment, credit history, and digital footprint

Performance of new Digipay services introduced in 2022

Support operations provided to Digipay users in the past year

Corporate social responsibility initiatives and events undertaken by Digipay in the previous year

Discover Digipay's most notable achievements in the full version of the report.

Download the PDF version of the Digipay 2022-23 Report

Contact Information

Amir Nourian

Performance Marketing Manager

pr@mydigipay.com

(98)9192400407

