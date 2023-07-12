Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.07.2023 | 15:02
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Digipay Releases Third Annual Report

A Year of Resilience and Optimism Amidst Challenges

TEHRAN, IRAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Digipay, a FinTech company in Iran, has officially released its third annual report, providing a data-driven and statistical analysis of the company's performance in 2022-23. The report intends to address frequently asked questions about the quality and scope of Digipay's activities, also offering insights into the growth of FinTech and LendTech services in the country where Digipay plays a significant role as a new and influential player.

Digipay

Digipay
Digipay, a FinTech company in Iran, has officially released its third annual report

The publication of Digipay's third performance report coincides with an increasing need for FinTechs, particularly LendTechs, and their vital role in promoting financial inclusion. The report focuses on the extent to which Digipay has been successful in fulfilling its core mission of fostering financial inclusion as a FinTech company.

Prepared with a strong emphasis on transparency, the report meticulously examines the one-year performance of Digipay from April 2022 to March 2023. The main themes and key questions addressed in the report are summarized under the following categories:

  • Position of the FinTech industry in Iran, the region, and the world
  • Behavioral patterns of users utilizing Digipay services as a financial technology provider
  • Usage trends of Digipay users for credit services and installment purchases
  • Evolution of users' perspectives on concepts such as credit services, credit scoring, repayment, credit history, and digital footprint
  • Performance of new Digipay services introduced in 2022
  • Support operations provided to Digipay users in the past year
  • Corporate social responsibility initiatives and events undertaken by Digipay in the previous year

Discover Digipay's most notable achievements in the full version of the report.

Download the PDF version of the Digipay 2022-23 Report

Contact Information

Amir Nourian
Performance Marketing Manager
pr@mydigipay.com
(98)9192400407

Related Files

DP-AnnualReport1401-en.pdf

SOURCE: Digipay

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767289/Digipay-Releases-Third-Annual-Report

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.