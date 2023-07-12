Apex Trader Funding Launches New Live Streaming Show In Collaboration With Benzinga, Passes 60,000 Traders On Platform

Watch the "Trader Bacon" show here .

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Apex Trader Funding, a prop trader funding platform, has released the first episode of its new, live-streamed show in collaboration with Benzinga.

The show, 'Trader Bacon,' will be hosted by experienced trader Gates Adams. His first guest was Terrence Spence, who joined Adams to share his enthusiasm for Apex Trader Funding.

The show is starting at an important time for Apex Trader Funding. The platform recently passed 60,000 traders, and the show will be unpacking why Apex Trader Funding is one of the fastest-growing prop trader firms.

As well as providing a behind-the-scenes look at Apex Trader Funding, the show will be geared toward practical advice on trading strategies. This could make Benzinga the ideal host website for the company, as Benzinga is one of the leading news sites for retail investors. 'Trader Bacon' will serve as a resource for Traders everywhere, meaning this collaboration aims to provide traders with practical and actionable advice for trading.

"We are thrilled to launch our first streaming show on Benzinga," said Darrell Martin, CEO of Apex Trader Funding. "Our platform continues to see success because traders recognize it's built for them by fellow traders. Trader Bacon will be another resource for new and existing traders to see why Apex goes above and beyond for our users compared to any of our competitors."

Click here to watch 'Trader Bacon' .

A Growing Prop Firm

Apex Trader Funding is a Texas-based prop firm, and its active community of more than 60,000 traders is spread across over 150 countries. Prop trading allows investors to trade securities with a firm's funds instead of their own, a practice that can increase a trader's access to capital and potential returns.

Prop firms are growing in popularity as a possible solution to some of the difficulties faced by day traders. While there are millions of active traders around the world, most will quit day trading due to its difficulties and their inability to cover their losses. By working with a prop firm, traders can mitigate their risks, boost their funding and gain access to a network of tools and resources.

While some prop firms take advantage of traders with high fees and stringent rules, Apex Trader Funding offers one of the highest contract funding plans while looking to keep its plans easy to pass and with a lower barrier to entry - in addition to competitive payment rates, giving its traders 100% of the first $25,000 per account and 90% of earnings after that.

Since 2021, Apex Trader Funding has already paid compensation to its traders totaling $24 million . The company's motto is "Traders Helping Traders," and it prides itself on its intuitive guidelines that allow traders to perform their best without being restricted by onerous prop firm rules.

Click here to watch 'Trader Bacon'!

Learn more about how Apex Trader Funding is empowering traders globally .

Featured photo by ConvertKit on Unsplash .

Contact:

Cameron Nish

cameron@apextraderfunding.com

SOURCE: Apex Trader Funding

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767286/Apex-Trader-Funding-Launches-New-Live-Streaming-Show-In-Collaboration-With-Benzinga-Passes-60000-Traders-On-Platform