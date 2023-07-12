France-based Base Innovation has developed an agricultural dryer that is powered by hybrid thermal-photovoltaic (PVT) solar panels.From pv magazine France Base Innovation has developed an agricultural dryer powered by PVT solar panels. Cogen'Air panels are PV modules that have a heat-recovery system integrated into them. The module uses a heat exchanger that recovers the heat released on the back of the panels for thermal use such as heating or drying. This heat extraction also increases electrical efficiency by avoiding overheating of the PV system. According to the company, the gain in terms ...

