Denodo, a leader in data management, today announced that it has joined the Presto Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to overseeing the Presto open-source project and contributing to the development of the high-performance distributed SQL query engine for large scale data analytics. Presto provides critical capabilities for query execution at scale on content available on cloud data lakes in S3, ADLS, and other similar object storage platforms. Expanding on its existing massively parallel processing (MPP) abilities, Denodo also announced today a new embedded, customized version of Presto on Kubernetes that accelerates queries in big data scenarios and helps organizations modernize their data architecture.

Businesses continue to seek ways to manage and analyze the vast amounts of data generated in an effort to uncover valuable insights. Fueled by the rise of cloud-based object storage and new generation execution engines, data lakes have gained significant traction, as they enable organizations to store raw data from a wide range of sources, process and refine using ELT execution patterns, and provide a scalable engine for interactive queries with high concurrency. From its inception at Facebook, the Presto open-source project has been at the forefront of data lake evolution having shown its power in some of the largest and most demanding deployments at companies like Facebook and Uber.

As one of the leading data management platforms powered by data virtualization technology and logical data models, the Denodo Platform includes capabilities for data integration, privacy, governance, and data cataloging. Denodo is most frequently used to implement logical and distributed data architectures like Logical Data Fabric and plays a pivotal role in self-service initiatives and distributed processes like Data Mesh.

"We see Presto as the perfect technology to complement the Denodo Platform. By embedding a customized version of Presto on Kubernetes, our MPP engine enables customers to accelerate their data lake queries by multiple factors," said Alberto Pan, EVP and CTO at Denodo. "As a member of the Presto Foundation, we can better support our joint customers, and help develop Presto as it continues to evolve. Like other Presto Foundation partners, we are committed to developing the future of Presto in the spirit of neutrality and openness inspired by the Linux Foundation. I am especially excited about forward-thinking initiatives like the new C++ implementation, Velox, and support for Iceberg and am extremely proud to be part of this important and vibrant community."

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading data integration, management, and delivery platform using a logical approach to enable self-service BI, data science, hybrid/multi-cloud data integration, and enterprise data services. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo's customers across large enterprises and mid-market companies in 30+ industries have received payback in less than 6 months. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 (US) +44 (0) 20 7869 8053 (UK) +65 6950 7489 (Singapore).

About the Presto Foundation

A member of the Linux Foundation, the Presto Foundation is a non-profit that supports Presto, an open-source distributed SQL query engine initially developed at Facebook (now Meta) and known for its performance and scalability. The Presto Foundation operates under an open governance model that promotes transparency, collaboration and community-driven decision-making. Dozens of companies use Presto, including Adobe, Bytedance, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Intel, Meta, Tencent and Uber. To learn more, or to join the foundation, visit: https://prestodb.io/join.html.

