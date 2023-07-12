Anzeige
12.07.2023
320% Return on Investment With Kontent.ai Content Management System

Payback in Less Than Six Months - The Total Economic Impact Of Kontent.ai CMS Platform Study Reveals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Industry-leading headless CMS Kontent.ai today released The Total Economic Impact Of Kontent.ai CMS Platform Report by Forrester Consulting showing a 320% return on investment (ROI) achieved over three years. The study, commissioned by Kontent.ai, quantifies the cost savings and business benefits enabled by Kontent.ai for enterprise organizations. Data and results are for a composite organization, based on customer interviews, models, and insights from Forrester Consulting.

Kontent.ai, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Press release picture



ROI for technology solutions is not easy to achieve, let alone exceed over 300%. However, the Kontent.ai CMS helped customers achieve that and more.

Key Findings:

  • 320% ROI achieved over three years
  • 90% Reduction in time to deploy new content - from 10 days to one

An organization's success today is tied tightly to the value its content marketing efforts create. The right CMS enables an organization to deliver personalized digital experiences at scale, increase efficiency in content operations, reduce costs, and increase revenue, among other benefits. These and other quantified and unquantified benefits were identified across the organization when customers implemented Kontent.ai Headless CMS.

"Kontent.ai gave us the ability to structure and model it in a way that could be reused within multiple applications." - Head of digital marketing, insurance industry

Business impact:

  • Increased efficiency - updating daily content operations and activities with better speed
  • Increased revenues - enhanced content management from higher customer engagement and online sales
  • Reduction in costs - subscription fees significantly less than maintenance for legacy CMS

"Everything we do at Kontent.ai is driven by our strong desire to bring more value to our customers," said Vojtech Boril, Vice President Growth & Marketing, Kontent.ai. "We've had many customers confirm a significant return on investment after implementing our platform. Today we are thrilled to share evidence of the 320% ROI in The Total Economic Impact Of Kontent.ai study."

To learn more about the business benefits of Kontent.ai, download The Total Economic Impact Of Kontent.ai CMS Platform study here. Schedule a demo to see the solution in action.

###

*Methodology: The Total Economic Impact Of Kontent.ai CMS Platform study by Forrester Analysts and commissioned by Kontent.ai. The study is based on Forrester's TEI Framework and Methodology, customer interviews, models, and insights from Forrester Consulting.

About Kontent.ai

Kontent.ai is the headless CMS that enables organizations to have complete control over content to speed up time to market and engage meaningfully with audiences across channels. In the Kontent.ai platform, governance underpins all operations and workflows. Content creators collaborate in real time, making it easier to land on the best ideas, reduce bottlenecks, and maximize the impact of everything that's created. Kontent.ai is an API-first cloud-native solution, so developers can use their favorite technologies, languages, and frameworks to deliver seamless experiences that look and feel great on any channel. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Brno, and Sydney, Kontent.ai supports global customers including Zurich Insurance, Algolia, and Oxford University. Kontent.ai is a Microsoft partner and MACH Alliance member, recognized by both Gartner and Forrester. Visit kontent.ai to learn more about how we empower leading organizations.

Contact Information

Vojtech Boril
Vice President, Growth & Marketing
vojtech.boril@kontent.ai
+420776874572

Erika Goldwater
PR & Communications
erika.goldwater@chameleon.co
+1 6174073578

SOURCE: Kontent.ai

