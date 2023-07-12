Alerts: JLL Launches ESG Performance Report 2022

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / JLL, a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, is pleased to release its ESG Performance Report 2022, summarizing the progress made during the financial year against its ESG commitments.

The firm announces that it is making significant progress on its commitment to transition its spaces to net-zero and is ahead of progress to achieve the World GBC Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment on offices. JLL also reports it is on track to achieve key diversity commitments.

Key highlights include:

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 34% across JLL occupied offices compared with 2018 baseline. On track to meet JLL's near-term, net-zero 2030 World GBC Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment.

29% of electricity across JLL's global portfolio supplied by, or sourced from, renewable sources.

Achieved green building certificates across 54% of JLL offices in excess of 10,000 s. f. - a 9% increase on 2021.

Reached 37% female representation in JLL's top two management levels.

Spent $2.24bn globally with diverse and small business suppliers.

"I am pleased to report on the progress we have made to achieve our ESG commitments in 2022. Mirroring our resilient overall business performance, these achievements build on the strong foundations that underpin our ambitious long-term targets," said Christian Ulbrich, President and CEO, JLL.

"The actions we're taking have a significant impact beyond our portfolio and our enterprise," said Erin Meezan, JLL Chief Sustainability Officer. "With buildings responsible for over 60% of overall emissions in cities, decarbonizing as quickly and effectively as possible is critical for the future of all cities, countries and the planet."

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 103,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

