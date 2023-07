We inform you that on July 7, 2023, UAB Legal Balance have entered into an agreement to sell 5 156 302 units of UAB Mark ID (legal entity code 305098955) shares, owned by UAB Legal Balance, to the acquirer UAB "ERA CAPITAL", legal entity code 300638657, registered office address Ulonu str. 5, Vilnius. CEO Marius Šlepetis marius@legalbalance.lt