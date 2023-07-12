HCSS Partners with Gearflow to Enhance Heavy Equipment Parts Procurement

Integration of HCSS Equipment360 Equipment Maintenance System and Gearflow's Parts Hub Pro Procurement Platform Creates Efficiencies that Reduce Costs and Downtime

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, and Gearflow, a leader in streamlining the parts procurement process for construction fleets, announces a strategic partnership. Gearflow's Parts Hub Pro procurement platform will integrate with HCSS Equipment360, a heavy equipment maintenance solution, creating a turnkey solution for heavy equipment fleet teams to digitize their parts procurement process. The partnership will close the loop for fleets from work order to invoice, resulting in a seamless, end-to-end parts procurement workflow that reduces the costs incurred by today's manual parts procurement process.

"The industry needs this partnership as many companies struggle with a gap in the parts procurement process, which can lead to errors in the parts ordering process and productivity lapses," says Hayden Price, product manager, Equipment360, HCSS. "Businesses will benefit from the efficiencies gained by automating the entire parts procurement ordering process from end to end. With the integrated workflows, customers can collaborate and procure orders from the right dealers to get parts faster to reduce the repair cost and downtime of equipment."

"Together, Gearflow Parts Hub Pro and HCSS Equipment360 will create new efficiencies for heavy equipment fleet's repair and maintenance processes," says Luke Powers, Gearflow CEO and founder. "At a time where the need for skilled labor has never been higher, our partnership will allow fleets to do more with less by sourcing parts faster, working smarter - and ultimately adding margin opportunities back to their bottom lines."

"With Parts Hub Pro and Equipment360, fleet teams can digitize their entire parts ordering process to drastically reduce the costs and equipment downtime stemming from today's parts processes," says Ben Preston, Gearflow COO and co-founder. "We can now streamline a customer's process from the moment a part is needed to the moment a part is received, filling the gap from the time a work order is created to when an invoice is processed. We are excited to work with a partner in HCSS who has a shared vision to improve the productivity and profitability in construction through the implementation of technology."

HCSS Equipment360 is a shop management and fleet maintenance solution that allows construction companies to manage assets and inventory, schedule and plan for preventive and predictive maintenance, manage mechanics and work orders, perform and track inspections, and more.

Gearflow simplifies the parts ordering process for heavy equipment fleets by increasing access to parts suppliers, centralizing communication, and maximizing visibility, all in one easy-to-use platform. Integrating with E360 removes the need for duplicate entry of parts request information and eliminates manual steps while giving fleet teams automatic oversight of all parts transactions.

"The goal for the HCSS marketplace is to bring high-quality solutions into the HCSS ecosystem, and Gearflow fits well into this system as it aligns perfectly with the HCSS fleet offering and elevates the customer experience," says Rateb Almasri, product manager, HCSS.

Gearflow and HCSS are ultimately after the same thing - to reduce cost and equipment downtime for heavy equipment fleet teams through an improved level of productivity achieved through technology. By digitizing the entire parts procurement process, users will save time and money, while eliminating downtime.

About HCSS

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 15-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

About Gearflow

Gearflow is simplifying the parts ordering process for heavy equipment fleets by increasing access to parts suppliers, centralizing communication, and maximizing visibility, all in one easy-to-use platform. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Chicago. For more information, visit gearflow.com.

